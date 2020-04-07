Police ask for help in identifying suspsect in credit card investigation

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Police are trying to track down a suspect wanted in connection with a credit card investigation.
The victim in the case told police his credit card information had been used at several businesses in Carbondale.
Police released a photograph of the suspect.
The photo, what appears to be a still frame from surveillance video, shows an individual wearing a white t-shirt with black pants that have a broad red stripe the length of the leg.
The suspect has not been identified.
Carbondale Police said they are asking for the public’s help in finding and identifying the individual.
Anyone with information can contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.
