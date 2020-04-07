Plumbers warn against flushing too many sanitizing wipes

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Have you been doing a lot of cleaning to keep the germs away during the pandemic? If so, plumbers warn you could be damaging your pipes.
Steven Penny is the owner of Steve’s Speedy Rooter in Cape Girardeau, and he said business is booming right now during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I pulled out on the end of my auger paper towel wads as big as my fist,” he said.
He said it’s good people are using wipes and paper towels to stay safe but he said flushing away all that paper may not be a good idea.
“I do see a pick up in lines being stopped up by paper towels, wipes, and things that shouldn’t probably been flushed down the toilet,” Penny said.
Penny said wipes and paper towels don’t do the same thing as toilet paper when it’s flushed.
“They don’t break down like normal toilet paper, so they just keep building and pretty soon someone’s got to get a backup,” he said.
And he said, possibly a big repair bill.
“You’re going to spend over a hundred dollars getting a clog straightened out and if you can prevent it it’s always better to save your money,” he said.
Penny offered up one simple word of advice: “If you do use them, I’d throw it in the trash can rather than flush them down."
