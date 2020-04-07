Parent company of Heartland Regional Medical Center files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The owner of Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, Illinois, Quorum Health Corporation announced it has filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy.
Quorum Health made the disclosure on Tuesday morning, April 7.
According to Heartland Regional, their center is not affected by the financial restructuring of Quorum Health. The hospital remains open and able to provide care to patients.
Heartland Regional went on to state that employees will continue to receive their wages and benefits.
“This decision comes at a critical time when all hospitals are facing unprecedented challenges related to the coronavirus pandemic,” said Ed Cunningham, chief executive officer of Heartland Regional Medical Center. “This is an important step toward long-term financial stability and will ensure that our hospital has the resources and cash flow needed to address the COVID-19 crisis and continue caring for patients and the community.”
The hospital said all suppliers, including local businesses providing goods and services, will continue to be paid in full under the terms of Quorum Health’s plan.
Quorum Health operates 22 other community hospitals across the country.
The company believes the financial reorganization will be completed within two months.
For more information and answers to questions click here.
