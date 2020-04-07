Paducah man arrested on hit and run charges

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) -A man has been arrested after he hit another man with his vehicle Friday morning in downtown Paducah.
A witness said a man walked up to a Nissan Frontier pickup truck and was cursing at the driver, when the pickup truck struck him and drove away.
Police found the victim laying in the street with facial and shoulder injuries.
He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and transferred to an out-of-state hospital.
The truck was seen on surveillance video leaving the area.
Det. Kevin Wilson began an investigation and identified the driver as David C. Cummins, 52, of Paducah.
He obtained a warrant for Cummins’ arrest, charging him with first-degree wanton endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance.
Cummins was arrested at his home Monday afternoon and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.
