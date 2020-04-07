Paducah man arrested on burglary, assault and drug charges

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) -A Paducah man was arrested Sunday evening after breaking into a woman’s home, assaulting her and threatening her with a gun.
Police received a call at 7:30 p.m. reporting that a man with a knife was banging on the door of the home on the 700 block of Bethel Street.
When policed arrived they fond Michael J. Carroll at the scene.
An officer searched Carroll and found a folding knife, handgun, a small bag of marijuana and methamphetamine on his person.
Carroll was later identified as a convicted felon with several outstanding warrants.
Officers spoke with the woman who lives at the home, who told them Carroll had kicked open the front door, hit her in the head with a small handgun and threatened her.
Carroll was arrested on the following charges:
- first degree burglary
- second-degree assault
- possession of a handgun by a convicted felon
- first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana
- on warrants charging him with parole violation
- first-degree bail jumping and two counts of failure to appear
He was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.
