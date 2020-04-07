Ozark Riverways asks for help to prevent arson

VAN BUREN, Mo. (KFVS) -Ozark National Scenic Riverways is asking for assistance from the public to identify those responsible for a recent wildfire and to prevent future arson in the park.
Each year, several wildfires within the Riverways are caused by arson.
Wildfires caused by arson have the potential to damage natural and cultural resources, historic structures, and private dwellings within the park boundary.
The National Park Service is offering up to $10,000 for information that leads to convictions in arson cases.
If you have information that can help catch arsonists, please provide as much information as you can about the suspected arson, including:
• Location, date and time of the fire
• Description of vehicles or persons observed at the scene
• Name of persons responsible or involved
• Any other pertinent information
• Caller’s contact information for reward purposes
Those wishing to report an incident can call or text the Investigative Services Branch Tip line at 888-653-0009 or report online.
