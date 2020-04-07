Nice weather gives opportunity for outdoor enjoyment

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - COVID-19 has certainly changed our normal everyday life.
However, the weather in the Heartland on Tuesday, April 7 gave an opportunity for people to get out of their homes they’ve been isolated in lately.
We caught up with dozens of people around Jackson City Park fishing, talking a walk, and other family friendly activities.
They said they are enjoying their time outside while still maintaining social distancing orders.
“Well the weather is beautiful and that's really all we can do right now is get out and enjoy the weather," Geanna Lohman said. "We want to stay away from the stores as much as we can but it's hard not to get out on this beautiful day."
“It feels good to finally get outside and get some fresh air," Chase Roberts said. "It gets kind of boring sitting up in the house for a few weeks but when you get outside finally, it feels good."
Tuesday’s temperature was in the upper 70s and lower 80s with Wednesday expected to be slightly warmer. with a chance of scattered thunderstorms.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.