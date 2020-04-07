3 new COVID-19 positive cases reported from Bi-County Health

-The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of three new positive COVID-19 cases within Franklin and Williamson county.
The three new cases of COVID-19 include the following:

  • A male in his 40’s, from Franklin county, likely aquired through community spread and is currently being hospitalized at a local hospital.
  • A female teen, from Williamson county, likely aquired through community spread, is at home in isolation.
  • A male in his 30’s, from Williamson county, likely aquired through community spread, is at home in isolation.

To date, there have been a total of 8 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson county and 2 laboratory confirmed positive in Franklin county of COVID-19.

Public health officials are investigating these cases, speaking with positive individuals about who they may have encountered before being diagnosed.

