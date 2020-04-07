5 more COVID-19 cases in Jackson County, Ill.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department was notified of five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on April 7.
These cases include the following
• A male in his twenties, isolated and doing well
• A female in her twenties, isolated doing well
• A male in his forties, isolated and doing fair
• A male in his sixties, hospitalized, condition unknown
• A female in her seventies, isolated and doing well
All of these cases are thought to have acquired the disease locally, through contact with other known or suspected cases.
To date, there have been 21 total laboratory confirmed positives of COVID-19 in Jackson County, including one death.
Five individuals have recovered enough to be released from isolation.
Public health officials are investigating these cases, speaking with positive individuals about who they may have encountered before this diagnosis.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.