Man shot in the back of the head; Marion police asking for public’s help

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Marion, Illinois police are investigating the shooting of a St. Louis man.
Officers were called W. Gent St. and S. Holland St. at 8:46 p.m. on Monday, April 6 after several people reported hearing gunfire.
When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old Brandon Davis with a gunshot wound to the back of the head.
Davis was treated at the scene and flown to a hospital in St. Louis.
Marion Police said Davis’ injuries appear to be non-life threatening.
The shooting investigation is ongoing.
No arrests have been made in the case.
The Marion Police Department is asking for the public’s help in this case.
Anyone with information is asked to come forward and to contact Marion Police at 618-993-2124.
