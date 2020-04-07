$210M announced for COVID-19 relief in Tenn.

TENNESSEE (KFVS) - Cities and hospitals in Tennessee can apply for grants to help with their COVID-19 response.
The state has allocated $10 in grants for small and rural hospitals.
The funds are to help hospitals battling financial strain due to the COVID-19 response. To receive grant money, medical facilities must fill out an application, which can be found here.
Every county and city government in Tennessee will also receive a one-time grant for COVID-19 relief.
According to Governor Bill Lee, no county will receive less than $500,000 and no city or municipality will receive less than $30,000.
The funds can be spent on IT hardware upgrades, capital maintenance, utility system upgrades, road projects and public safety. Some counties qualify for help for tornado relief projects.
Applications will be made available by April 30 and the funds will be made available after July 1. More information can be found here.
On Monday, April 6, the Tennessee Department of Health reported there were 3,802 COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths. Approximately 356 have recovered.
Gov. Lee is expected to give an update on the state’s COVID-19 response on Tuesday, April 7 at 3 p.m.
