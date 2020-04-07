Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI
Missouri budget chief blames huge revenue drop on virus
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — As Missouri lawmakers prepare to consider emergency funding in response to the coronavirus crisis, the state’s budget director has offered more evidence of the pandemic’s toll on the economy. Budget Director Dan Haug said Monday that net general revenue collections for March dropped 4.2% compared to March 2019. Lawmakers are scheduled to convene Tuesday and Wednesday. Republican Gov. Mike Parson needs their approval to spend what could amount to billions of dollars in federal funding to fight the virus. The number of confirmed cases in Missouri rose by 355 on Monday to 2,722. The state blames 39 deaths on the virus.
PRIEST ABUSE-NAME ADDED
Kansas City-St. Joseph adds priest's name to abuser list
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City-St. Joseph Catholic diocese has added the name of a priest who served in the 1940s to its list of clergy credibly accused of sexually abusing minors. The diocese said Sunday on its website that allegations against the Rev. Peter Clement Vatter had been substantiated. The diocese says the abuse occurred in the late 1940s, when Vatter was pastor of the Immaculate Conception Parish in Moberly, which was renamed St. Pius X Parish in 1955. Vatter died in November 1950. The diocese has now named 25 credibly accused clergy who have served in the diocese.
AP-US-MED-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-VACCINE-STUDY
US company poised to start COVID-19 vaccine safety test
A second U.S. company is poised to begin a small safety test of a vaccine against the new coronavirus. Inovio Pharmaceuticals said Monday that it has Food and Drug Administration permission for the study in 40 healthy volunteers in Philadelphia and Kansas City, Missouri. Last month, another vaccine candidate became the first to begin safety studies in people in Seattle. These studies are a first step toward larger research needed to prove if the shots will protect against COVID-19. Even if the research goes well, a vaccine isn't expected to be widely available for over a year.
OFFICER SHOOTS NEIGHBOR
Kansas City police: Officer accidentally shot neighbor
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police are investigating a shooting involving an off-duty officer who says he shot his neighbor when his service weapon unintentionally fired. Police say in a news release the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday, when the officer called for help saying he had accidentally shot his neighbor. Police say a preliminary investigation shows the officer was inside his home when his service weapon fired and the round entered the home of his neighbor, hitting a man in his 30s. Police say the victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital in stable condition. Police say the officer — a 24-year veteran assigned to the Metro Patrol Division — has been placed on administrative leave.
EMERALD ASH BORER
Officials: Emerald ash borer spreads to 78 Missouri counties
COLUBMIA, Mo. (AP) — State conservation officials say an invasive beetle that's deadly to ash trees has now spread to 78 counties in Missouri. Station KSDK says the Missouri Department of Conservation reported the spread of the emerald ash borer, which is up from the 53 Missouri counties reported last August. The pest has most recently been found in Chariton, Lafayette and Moniteau counties. The larvae of the metallic green beetle burrow under the bark of ash trees. The trees typically die within a few years.The beetle is native to Asia and was first detected in Missouri more than 10 years ago.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-WEEKLY NEWSPAPER
St. Louis weekly newspaper stops publication during pandemic
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A weekly St. Louis newspaper with a strong focus on crime is temporarily halting publication due to the coronavirus pandemic. The St. Louis Evening Whirl has been in circulation for more than 80 years. St. Louis Public Radio reports that a spokesman for the newspaper said it was no longer safe to expose paper delivery workers to “heightened health risks.” Publisher Anthony Sanders said in a statement that the newspaper will return after the pandemic flattens out.
AP-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CLOSING-CHURCHES
New coronavirus limits bring new religious freedom tension
NEW YORK (AP) — Despite state and local limits on public gatherings, some faith leaders have persisted in holding in-person services -- a matter of religious freedom, they say, as the nation approached its fourth Sunday battling the coronavirus pandemic. Law enforcement officials in Florida, Louisiana and Maryland took separate action this week against pastors who continue to hold in-person services in the face of stay-home orders in most states. But more than a half-dozen of those state orders provide a degree of exemption for religious activity, underscoring the political sensitivity of the decisions being made by states and localities.
AP-US-MISSOURI-GREITENS
Greitens' re-emergence fuels speculation of a comeback
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has re-emerged after nearly two years out of the public eye, fueling speculation that his resignation after a tawdry scandal hasn't killed his political aspirations. He won’t run for governor this year, not at least as a Republican. The filing deadline was Tuesday. But Greitens could run as an independent, if he can gather 10,000 petition signatures by late July. Local media have mentioned him as a possible candidate for U.S. Senate. Greitens has said only that “anything is possible.” He resigned in June 2018 in the midst of investigations over an extramarital affair and campaign finance issues.