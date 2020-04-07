Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police are investigating a shooting involving an off-duty officer who says he shot his neighbor when his service weapon unintentionally fired. Police say in a news release the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday, when the officer called for help saying he had accidentally shot his neighbor. Police say a preliminary investigation shows the officer was inside his home when his service weapon fired and the round entered the home of his neighbor, hitting a man in his 30s. Police say the victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital in stable condition. Police say the officer — a 24-year veteran assigned to the Metro Patrol Division — has been placed on administrative leave.