Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS
Gov. Kelly: Kansas is scouring the state for health supplies
Gov. Laura Kelly says officials are scouring the state to find supplies to help frontline workers treating people with the coronavirus. The governor said Monday that Kansas should finish distributing supplies it received from a federal national stockpile by Tuesday. But she noted Kansas has not received any of the millions of supplies it has requested from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. That comes on a day when Kansas reported confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 845, nearly 100 more than on Sunday, with 25 deaths. Health Director Dr. Lee Norman said he expects the increases to continue, in part because more testing is being done.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-COMMISSIONER REMARKS
Group wants Riley County official gone over virus remarks
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Am activist group is pushing for the resignation of Riley County Commissioner Marvin Rodriquez over comments he made related to coronavirus and Chinese people. The Manhattan Alliance for Peace and Justice said Monday that Rodriquez should resign for saying at a March meeting that Manhattan, Kansas, wasn't at high risk for the coronavirus because it doesn't have many Chinese residents. The advocates contend such remarks fuel hatred toward Asians, by promoting a belief that China is responsible for the coronavirus pandemic. Rodriquez had earlier apologized for his remarks, saying he likes Chinese food and has Chinese friends.
PITTSBURG HOMICIDE
Pittsburg man arrested after father is fatally shot
PITTSBURG, Kan. (AP) — A southeast Kansas man is jailed after he allegedly called police to say he had fatally shot his father. Crawford County Sheriff Danny Smith said 29-year-old Michael Woodson called the department Sunday night to say he had just shot his father at their home. Deputies found 53-year-old David Buckley dead inside the home and arrested Woodson without incident. The Joplin Globe reports that Smith would not say how many times the father was shot and investigators are still trying to determine a motive. The two men were the only ones home at the time.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TOPEKA ZOO
Topeka Zoo changes annual fundraisers in wake of outbreak
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Topeka Zoo has announced it will make changes to two major fundraisers as officials look to slow the spread of COVID-19. Television station KSNT reports that the zoo announced the changes Sunday. The Roar & Pour Wine Fest will be held online as a Facebook Live Event on April 25. The zoo's Brew At the Zoo event has been pushed to July 24. It had been scheduled for early June. Those who have already bought tickets will receive new tickets with the rescheduled date. The zoo is also offering refunds for those who want them.
SUPREME COURT-TRAFFIC STOP
Supreme Court backs police in traffic stops
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is ruling that police can pull over a car when they know only that its owner’s license is invalid, even if they don’t know who’s behind the wheel. The court said in a decision Monday that unless there’s reason to believe otherwise, it’s common sense for an officer to think the car’s owner will be driving. The high court reversed a Kansas Supreme Court ruling that found police violated a driver’s constitutional rights when they stopped his pickup based only on information that the truck owner’s license had been revoked.
POLICE STATION STANDOFF
Man arrested after standoff at Kansas police station
ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A man armed with an ax was taken into custody after a standoff at a police station in southern Kansas. Arkansas City Police Chief Dan Ward says the man entered a lobby Sunday afternoon and hit the interior door to the police department's secured area with a long-handled ax. He says the man, 38-year-old Douglas Gleaves, yelled at officers for more than two hours before he was subdued with a Taser. Gleaves was taken to South Central Kansas Medical Center for a mental health evaluation. Ward says possible charges include aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, criminal damage to property and criminal threat.
BODY RECOVERED-TRASH TRUCK
Divers recover body of trash truck driver from river
PERRY, Kan. (AP) — Divers have recovered the body of a Kansas trash truck driver who was reported missing on Friday. Authorities say 32-year-old Bernard Singleton, of Topeka, apparently lost control of his truck west of Perry during inclement weather Friday morning. The truck hit a guard rail and overturned in the river, where it sank. Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig said Deffenbaugh Industries contacted the sheriff's office Friday evening after Singleton didn't return from his route. Authorities used his phone to find Singleton's location. His body and truck were recovered Saturday afternoon.
TOPEKA HOMICIDE
Topeka police investigate man's shooting death
Police are investigating the shooting death of a 28-year-old man in central Topeka. D'Angelo Payne was found dead Saturday night. Lt. Ron Ekis says officers responded to the scene after a report that shots were fired and a vehicle had crashed. Officers found D'Angelo Payne dead at the scene. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports details of the crash and the shooting have not been released. Shawnee County District Court records show Payne was scheduled to appear May 7 on charges that included felony drug possession, which were filed after his arrest in December. No arrests have been made in his death.