ISP troopers receive PPE gear

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The uniforms of Illinois State Police will look a little different the next time you meet one.
Troopers have exchanged their brown ties and Montana Peaks hats for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).
The PPE they will be wearing is face shields, gloves and masks.
Troopers showed off their new gear in a series of pictures posted to Facebook.
ISP said, like for healthcare workers, the PPE will help protect them and the public from the spread of COVID-19.
They also asked the public to stay home to help stop the spread of the virus.
