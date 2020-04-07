ISP troopers receive PPE gear

ISP troopers receive PPE gear
Members of the Illinois State Police showed off their PPE in a series of pictures posted on social media. (Source: Illinois State Police/Facebook)
April 7, 2020 at 8:04 AM CDT - Updated April 7 at 8:07 AM

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The uniforms of Illinois State Police will look a little different the next time you meet one.

Troopers have exchanged their brown ties and Montana Peaks hats for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

The PPE they will be wearing is face shields, gloves and masks.

Members of the Illinois State Police showed off their PPE in a series of pictures posted on social media. (Source: Illinois State Police/Facebook)
Members of the Illinois State Police showed off their PPE in a series of pictures posted on social media. (Source: Illinois State Police/Facebook) (Source: Illinois State Police/Facebook)

Troopers showed off their new gear in a series of pictures posted to Facebook.

ISP said, like for healthcare workers, the PPE will help protect them and the public from the spread of COVID-19.

Members of the Illinois State Police showed off their PPE in a series of pictures posted on social media. (Source: Illinois State Police/Facebook)
Members of the Illinois State Police showed off their PPE in a series of pictures posted on social media. (Source: Illinois State Police/Facebook) (Source: Illinois State Police/Facebook)

They also asked the public to stay home to help stop the spread of the virus.

The next time you see us, we may look a little different. Our hats and ties have been replaced with face shields, gloves...

Posted by Illinois State Police District 22 Ullin on Monday, April 6, 2020

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.