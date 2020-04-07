1 injured after semi overturned on I-57 exit ramp in Alexander County, Ill.

ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - One person was injured after a semi truck overturned on an Interstate 57 exit ramp.
According to Illinois State Police, it happened around 1:54 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7.
They said the preliminary investigation showed a 2016 Red Freightliner truck tractor semi-trailer combination was going north on I-57 near mile post 1 when the driver tried to take the exit ramp too fast, causing the semi to leave the road and overturn.
Troopers say the driver, a 48-year-old Florida man, was airlifted to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. A passenger was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to ISP, the driver was cited for improper lane usage.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.