Ill. to receive additional $8M for COVID-19 response

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has awarded Illinois an additional $8 million for the state’s COVID-19 response.
The federal funds will be divided between the state and Chicago.
According to the CDC, Illinois will receive $6.3 million and the city of Chicago will receive $1.7 million.
The new funds are in addition to $23.7 million given to Illinois and $12.2 million for Chicago.
The funding will support a range of services, such as lab equipment, supplies, staffing, shipping, infection control, surge staffing, monitoring of individuals and data management.
According to U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, the funding will also supplement an existing cooperative agreement to state jurisdictions through the Emerging Infections Program (EIP) to enhance surveillance capabilities.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.