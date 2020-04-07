Ill. community unites to bring small businesses local grants and emergency assistance funding options

MARION, Il. (KFVS) - With the Small Business Administrations’s (SBA) loan processing platform crashing on Monday, one Heartland community is aiming to provide relief to its businesses.
Josh Benitone and Jared Gravatt recently found the organization Marion United with the sole purpose of helping small businesses in Marion, Illinois affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
They were able to raise $190,000 with the help of the local community, individuals, and businesses.
Benitone said he and his business partner understand the country is in the middle of an economical crisis, even at the local level.
“So many of our friends that own the iconic bars and restaurants and cafes in our region, have to lay off their entire staff," he said.
Unfortunately, businesses have also had to close their doors indefinitely because they cannot pay their rent.
“Those people who run a business aren’t independently wealthy," Benitone said.
He says it’s a misconception to think small business owners are all wealthy.
"Most of them are local people who saw a problem, who saw a need, who came up with a solution, and then dumped their whole entire life in to pursuing that and creating it for our community. Those are the people falling through the cracks and those are the people we created Marion United for,” Benitone said.
Up the rode in Marion, sits the headquarters of Banterra Bank.
Their President & CEO Jeff May said his company is also trying to help small businesses.
However, on Monday, all banks across the country ran into a snag on the SBA platform.
“This afternoon the system is down again," May said. “Everybody is panicking and is trying to get through the door at the same time, and the SBA does not have the capacity to handle the demand.”
In response to the COVID-19, Banterra is offering emergency assistance programs and other options to help.
According to Banterra, some options for businesses include:
- Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)
- an SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan
- an Express Illinois Government Emergency Assistance.
May encourages business owners to be patient.
“People just need to relax, it’s going to happen. It will happen, it’s just going to take time," he said.
Applications for the Marion United local grant are due on Friday, April 10th.
“We as a community are uniting to stand together and we are going to put our hope in each other, our city and local businesses to get through this time,” Benitone said.
