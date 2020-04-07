I-69 Northbound blocked by motorcycle/vehicle crash

I-69 Northbound blocked by motorcycle/vehicle crash
Both northbound lanes of I-69 are blocked at this time. (Source: FOX19 NOW/file)
By Jessica Ladd | April 6, 2020 at 11:38 PM CDT - Updated April 6 at 11:38 PM

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) -Marshall County 911 Dispatch reports the northbound lanes of Interstate 69 are blocked near the 41 mile marker in Marshall County due to a crash involving a motorcycle and an another vehicle.

Both northbound lanes of I-69 are blocked at this time.

This is along I-69 between Mayfield and the U.S. 641-Spur Interchange at Benton.

The lanes will be blocked for the next two hours.

Motorists may self-detour via the KY 131 Exit to KY 58 eastbound to return to I-69 via the U.S. 641-Spur at Benton.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.