I-69 Northbound blocked by motorcycle/vehicle crash

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) -Marshall County 911 Dispatch reports the northbound lanes of Interstate 69 are blocked near the 41 mile marker in Marshall County due to a crash involving a motorcycle and an another vehicle.
Both northbound lanes of I-69 are blocked at this time.
This is along I-69 between Mayfield and the U.S. 641-Spur Interchange at Benton.
The lanes will be blocked for the next two hours.
Motorists may self-detour via the KY 131 Exit to KY 58 eastbound to return to I-69 via the U.S. 641-Spur at Benton.
