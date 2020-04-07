Hopkinsville, Ky. man facing federal child porn charges

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is facing federal child pornography charges.
Dayton Jones, 24, was arrested and charged via a federal criminal complaint with one count of producing child sex abuse material.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky, in October 2014 Jones created a video depicting child porn. He allegedly created and shared the video with others, using Snapchat.
Jones previously pleaded guilty to state charges involving sodomy, wanton endangerment and distribution of material depicting the sexual performance of a minor in Christian Circuit Court Case Number 14-CR-588.
According to the Associated Press, Jones was granted a commutation by former Governor Matt Bevin on Dec. 9. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison on sodomy and other charges in 2016.
Jones now faces a mandatory minimum 15-year sentence in federal prison. The maximum potential penalties are 30 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and supervised release of five years up to and including life.
There is no parole in the federal system.
The case was investigated by the Christian County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Christian County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police, Kentucky Office of the Attorney General and the U.S. Marshals Service.
