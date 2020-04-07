Homicide investigation underway in Pulaski Co., Ill. after body of 18-year-old female found

PULASKI COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A homicide investigation is underway after the body of an 18-year-old female was found.
According to Illinois State Police, the body of Haley Marie Decker, of Normal, Ill., was found on Thursday, March 26 in rural Pulaski County.
They said it is believed she moved to southeast Missouri in January 2020 and had recently been reported missing from the Normal area.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call ISP Zone 7 at 618-542-2171, ext. 1207.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.