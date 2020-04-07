(KFVS) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued guidelines for wearing a cloth face mask or covering in public.
The CDC recommends wearing the cloth face coverings in settings where social distancing measures are difficult to control.
The following are examples of such situations:
- Shopping at essential businesses, like grocery stores or pharmacies
- Picking up food from the drive thru or curbside pickup
- While visiting your health care provider
- Traveling on public transportation
- Interacting with customers, clients, or coworkers at essential businesses
- Performing essential services for state and local government agencies, such as laboratory testing, where close interactions with other people are unavoidable
- When feeling sick, coughing, or sneezing
It is also suggested that all Illinoisans should wear as mask or face covering when they must leave their home or report to work.
Cloth coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost are approved.
The coverings should be machine washed daily, depending on the frequency of use.
When removing the mask, individuals should be careful not to touch their eyes, nose, and mouth and then wash hands immediately.
According to the CDC, the covering does not protect the wearer, but it may prevent the spread of the virus from the wearer to others, especially if someone is infected but does not have symptoms.
While wearing a cloth face covering it should:
- Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face
- Be secured with ties or ear loops
- Include multiple layers of fabric
- Allow for breathing without restriction
- Be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape
Children younger than two years of age, anyone who has trouble breathing or not capable of removing a covering without assistance should not wear one.
The public is urged not to use surgical masks or N-95 respirators. These are considered critical supplies and reserved for healthcare workers and first responders.
