Gov. Pritzker activates 90 additional National Guard members for COVID-19 response operations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) -Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has activated about 90 additional Illinois National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from throughout the state in support of COVID-19 response operations.
“This is a statewide team effort and I’m proud of the vital role of our National Guard is playing in this fight against a deadly virus,” said Brig. Gen. Richard Neely, the Adjutant General of the Illinois National Guard.
35 Soldiers from the 708th Medical Company, based in North Riverside, will support hospital medical screening operations at impacted hospitals throughout the state.
About 22 Airmen from the 126th Air Refueling Wing, based at Scott Air Force Base, the 183rd Wing, based in Springfield, and the 182rd Airlift Wing, based in Peoria, and two Soldiers from Joint Force Headquarters, Springfield, have been activated to augment the Illinois Emergency Management Agency staff at the Unified Area Command-North at the Thompson Center in Chicago.
An additional 30 Illinois Air National Guard Airmen have been activated to provide labor in support of the Army Corps of Engineers and McCormick Place build out mission.
About 10 Airmen each have been activated from the 126th Air Refueling Wing, 183rd Wing, and the 182nd Airlift Wing.
This brings the total number of Illinois National Guard service members directly supporting the COVID-19 response to about 520.
