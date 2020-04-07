Gov. Parson to discuss Mo. unemployment in daily briefing at 3pm

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson will hold a daily briefing on COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7.
During the briefing, he and Missouri Labor Director Anna Hui will discuss unemployment.
Also speaking at the briefing will be Jefferson City police officer Jeremy Bowman, president of Jefferson City Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 19, and International Association of Fire Fighters District Vice President Mark Woolbright.
Currently, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports a total of 2,722 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state and 39 deaths.
