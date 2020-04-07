Gov. Beshear issues urgent call for PPE donations

FRANKFORT, KY. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is asking any person, organization or business to donate more personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19.
PPE donations are being accepted at all 16 Kentucky State Police posts and at Transportation Cabinet offices in Louisville and Lexington.
In addition to the donation sites, a new hotline, 1-833-GIVE PPE, and a website, giveppe.ky.gov, have been set up to help with the donation process.
Gov. Beshear and others have said latex-free gloves, gowns and N95 and surgical masks remain in tight supply in the Commonwealth.
The state continues to make efforts to purchase more PPE, but supply is in high demand and hard to come by.
“Almost every lead we get is like going down a rabbit hole, or it is diverted by the federal government or to a different place,” said Beshear. “I know we still have more PPE out there, and we need it. This is a call to action, and you all have responded, but I know there’s more."
On Monday, April 6, Kentucky health leaders reported there were at least 1,008 cases and 59 deaths in the state.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.