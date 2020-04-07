Gibson EMC contributes $10,000 to local food banks

TRENTON, Tenn. (KFVS) -Gibson Electric Membership Corporation will be making a cumulative donation of $10,000 to food banks throughout its 12-county service area.
The money is to help members and communities who are in need of food during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are concerned that many of our consumer-members are struggling, so we reached out to our area school administrators, county mayors, county judge executives, and Development District administrators to understand how we could best help our members and our communities,” said Dan Rodamaker, Gibson EMC and Gibson Connect President and CEO. “They directed us to our local food banks because they do such a wonderful job of meeting this essential and critical need.”
The donation will be distributed among more than a dozen food banks, with donation amounts based on the number of Gibson EMC members in each of the areas.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.