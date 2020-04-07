First Alert: Warm, pleasant summer-like day

First Alert Weather at 5 a.m. 4/7
By Marsha Heller | April 7, 2020 at 4:18 AM CDT - Updated April 7 at 5:47 AM

(KFVS) - Today will be breezy and warm with highs near or above 80.

Rain and storm chances are very slight for today, but in our southern counties there could be a storm in the afternoon or evening.

Storm chances increase on Wednesday with the approach of a cold front. The main threat from these storms will be large hail and damaging winds.

As mentioned yesterday morning and again on Heartland News at Noon, there is growing concern about the chance of severe...

Thursday will be much cooler with a chance for frost early Friday morning.

Rain pushes back into the forecast for the weekend.

