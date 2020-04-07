First Alert: Warm, pleasant summer-like day

(KFVS) - Today will be breezy and warm with highs near or above 80.
Rain and storm chances are very slight for today, but in our southern counties there could be a storm in the afternoon or evening.
Storm chances increase on Wednesday with the approach of a cold front. The main threat from these storms will be large hail and damaging winds.
Thursday will be much cooler with a chance for frost early Friday morning.
Rain pushes back into the forecast for the weekend.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.