First Alert Tuesday Outlook

The next couple of days will be among the warmest of the season thus far….before we cool down again for the second half of the week. The downside is an increasing threat of strong thunderstorms, especially on Wednesday. This afternoon will be warm, humid and breezy…with highs near or a bit above 80….and tonight’s lows will likely be close to or even above 60. There is a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm today and tonight…but most of the active weather should stay just to our north and south today. On Wednesday a cold front will be approaching from the northwest late in the day. SPC has us in a level 2/slight risk for severe (although this may be upgraded.) Very large hail and damaging wind gusts are the greatest threat, although isolated tornadoes may be possible as well.