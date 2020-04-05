First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook

We are in for a couple of warm days, before we cool down again for the second half of the week. There will also be an increasing threat of thunderstorms, especially on Wednesday. Today will be breezy and warm, with highs near (or even a bit above) 80°. Rain and storm chances today look pretty slim, though some active weather to our south may approach our NW Tennessee counties this afternoon or evening. The greatest threat of severe will be late Wednesday along an approaching cold front. Some models show little or no weather along the front, but given afternoon temps in the low 80s, any storms that do develop could produce large hail and damaging winds. SPC has the entire region in a slight/level 2 risk for tomorrow.