Enjoy the nice weather, not social gatherings, warns health leader

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Warmer weather can be inviting to enjoy the outdoors. A little sunshine can be good for the soul, but health leaders want everyone to take precautions.
Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike is urging the public to enjoy the outdoors at home. She warns that social gatherings will defeat the purpose in stopping the spread of COVID-19.
“Please stay home. I assure you, if people congregate tomorrow (Tuesday), we will set the state back in our fight against,” said Dr. Ezike.
Today the Heartland will be summer-like with temperatures near 80. Storm chances are very slight.
Governor JB Pritzker echoed Dr. Ezike during his daily COVID-19 response update.
“Please do not head to the lakefront,” said the governor. “Please do not congregate in a park. It’s fine if you have a back yard, to head to your back yard. If you do to walk outside of your house, of course, a beautiful day. But do not go meet people. Do not!”
On Monday, Illinois reported 1,006 new COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths.
