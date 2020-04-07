Code Labs One now accepting applications

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Code Labs One, a free 24-week course that introduces adults to computer programming, is now accepting applications.
No programming experience is required.
The 24-week course provides an introduction to popular programming languages, as well as experience in the industry.
Participants will build a project with a local tech employer in the final unit of the course.
The course helps students develop entry-level developer skills, add multiple projects in their portfolio, and gain real-world computer programming experience.
Code Labs One starts July 6.
Class will be on Mondays and Thursdays from 5:30-8:30 p.m. in the Marquette Tower in downtown Cape Girardeau.
The class is taught by local professional software developers.
Applications are open April 6 - May 31, 2020.
The application process includes a critical thinking assessment that helps predicate success in the course.
There are only 40 spots in the course.
