Code Labs One now accepting applications
By Jessica Ladd | April 6, 2020 at 7:48 PM CDT - Updated April 6 at 7:48 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Code Labs One, a free 24-week course that introduces adults to computer programming, is now accepting applications.

No programming experience is required.

The 24-week course provides an introduction to popular programming languages, as well as experience in the industry.

Participants will build a project with a local tech employer in the final unit of the course.

The course helps students develop entry-level developer skills, add multiple projects in their portfolio, and gain real-world computer programming experience.

Code Labs One starts July 6.

Class will be on Mondays and Thursdays from 5:30-8:30 p.m. in the Marquette Tower in downtown Cape Girardeau.

The class is taught by local professional software developers.

Applications are open April 6 - May 31, 2020.

The application process includes a critical thinking assessment that helps predicate success in the course.

There are only 40 spots in the course.

