Cape Girardeau city council makes history with online meeting

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau City Council made history on Monday night as they met online with each council member isolated at home.
The online meeting was due to Governor Mike Parson’s order that no gatherings be larger than 10 people to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“I wish we were not making history this way," said councilman Robbie Guard. “Gotta stay safe and have to move forward.”
Including council members and staff, around 18 people joined the Zoom meeting.
The short agenda was passed quickly. It included authorizing the design of the airport perimeter fence and finalizing the sale of the old Cape Girardeau Police Department building to Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri (first reading).
The special city council meeting on April 10 to ratify the election was canceled since the election was postponed.
City Manager Scott Meyer discussed the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the city and residents.
Both fire and police departments have closed their lobbies.
There will be no water disconnects during this time. Several emergency liquor licenses were approved to help businesses with delivery.
Also, the hotel and restaurant tax collection has been delayed without penalties.
Council members also discussed enforcement of the governor’s social distancing directive. There is no legal enforcement but anyone who is ignoring the rule can be urged to comply.
Mayor Bob Fox discussed the state’s possible use of the Show-Me Center to help with COVID-19 patients.
According to the mayor, the state may also be looking at the dorms at Southeast Missouri State University as a way to help with isolation of patients.
The digital meeting didn’t completely go off without a hitch.
The live youtube stream did not happen, but the meeting is being posted to the city’s YouTube page.
