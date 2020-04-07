Beshear, UPS confirm employee death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear confirmed the death of a UPS worker who lived in Clark County, Indiana on Monday.
A UPS spokesperson cited medical privacy laws in a response to WAVE 3 News, saying the company will not confirm cases of the coronavirus.
The company did, however, offer condolences to the family of the employee who died.
The spokesperson went on to confirm UPS is taking extra precautions to keep employees healthy. Cloth masks are being given to workers to align with recommendations from the CDC. Also, the company is increasing cleanings of shuttles, employee entrances, common spaces, aircraft and vehicles.
“It’s important for people to understand UPS is saving lives, saving jobs and has been deemed critical for national security by the federal government,” UPS Airlines Strategic Communications Director Mike Mangeot stated. “We operate in regular coordination with public health officials, and with the full blessing of Mayor Fischer, Governor Beshear and President Trump.”
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.