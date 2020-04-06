Yoga studio uses technology to encourage physical activity and connection

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With stay at home orders, gym owners and yoga studios have been forced to find new ways to keep their businesses afloat and help people stay active during these socially distanced times.
Chelsea Aldrich, the owner of Shakti and Free Yoga Studio, is now teaching virtual classes.
Aldrich said its important to her that people still have the opportunity to do physical activity.
Study after study shows physical activity can help relieve stress and anxiety, which can be particularly beneficial during these uncertain times.
“People walk in and I can see that they are defeated by whatever it is that they are going through in their personal life and then within that class, within that 1 hour I see them completely shift their mental state and they feel like they’ve conquered something,” Alrich said. “I do believe and know from experience that that rolls into other things in your life.”
Aldrich is using Zoom to host her virtual yoga classes.
She said the great thing about the video conference platform is that you can see and hear your teacher, and even communicate with others in the class.
While this is much different than being in person, Aldrich said this at least allows for some connection during isolation.
During these times of social distancing, Aldrich said she's learning how important community really is.
"I think it's made everyone stop for a minute and say like woah I really do depend on my community, my tribe, my group of people that support me weekly and cheer me on and I am rooting them on too. It's amazing how you realize how much you need that," Aldrich said. "And it's also amazing that we have the technology that we can find ways to try and continue that in the best way we can."
Aldrich said right now is a great time to step out of your comfort zone and try a class you might not typically do, because there are so many virtual classes that you can do from the comfort of your own home.
As a small business owner, Aldrich is thankful for the people who continue to show up to the online classes.
"We're trying to the community and share in a way that allows everyone no matter what their socio-economic status is to be able to practice with us but it's so important that if you can support small businesses in any way, that you do," Aldrich said. "So if you can try a class with us, and you're interested in fitness at all, please try it out."
CLICK HERE to find out what virtual classes Shakti and Free is offerring.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.