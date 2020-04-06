Woman accused of stabbing another woman in Paducah, Ky. after an argument

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman is accused of stabbing another woman after an argument.
Sa’Myra N. Guerin, 20, of Paducah, was arrested on a charge of first-degree assault.
According to Paducah police, they were called to an area hospital around 9:25 p.m. on Sunday, April 5 in reference to a stabbing.
They said a woman being treated at the hospital told them she had gotten into an argument with Sa’Myra Guerin and Guerin stabbed her several times with a pair of scissors.
According to police, Guerin called 911 several hours later and agreed to meet with them at the police department.
They say she told them the other woman started the fight and she “blacked out” during the stabbing.
Guerin was arrested and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.