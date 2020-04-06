What you need to know April 6

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, April 6.
Some parts of the Heartland are waking up to patchy dense fog.
Once the sun comes up, we’ll start to warm up with temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s.
We’ll continue to warm up through mid week, with temps at or near 80. It will also feel more humid.
Tonight and lasting into Wednesday night there is an increasing threat of isolated severe thunderstorms.
Overall chances of rain remain low, but Brian Alworth says some storms could produce large hail and damaging winds.
After Wednesday night it will start to get cooler.
Highs on Thursday will be near 60.
Along with the cooler weather will come a couple of passing rain chances late Thursday and again next Sunday.
A warning if you have started planting a garden. Lows Friday and Saturday morning may be back in the 30s again.
- The statewide “Stay Home Missouri” order is now in effect.
- An elementary art teacher is painting a special message to the seniors in East Prairie.
- Americans braced for what the nation’s top doctor warned Sunday would be “the hardest and saddest week” of their lives.
- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to a hospital Sunday for tests, his office said, because he is still suffering symptoms, 10 days after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.
- A review of federal purchasing contracts by The Associated Press shows federal agencies largely waited until mid-March to begin placing bulk orders of N95 respirator masks, ventilators and other equipment needed by front-line health care workers.
- A tiger at the Bronx Zoo has tested positive for the new coronavirus, in what is believed to be the first known infection in an animal in the U.S. or a tiger anywhere.
- A good Samaritan spent $1,000 on gas for Detroit nurses caring for patients with COVID-19.
