Stay at Home order in effect in Mo.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The statewide “Stay Home Missouri” order is now in effect.
The order began at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, April 6 and lasts through 11:59 p.m. on Friday, April 24.
Governor Mike Parson announced the Stay at Home order during his daily briefing on Friday, April 3.
The order requires:
- Individuals currently residing within the State of Missouri shall avoid leaving their homes or places of residence.
- All individuals in the State of Missouri shall avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people.
- All public and charter schools must remain closed.
- Any entity that does not employ individuals to perform essential worker functions, as set forth in guidance provided by the federal government, shall adhere to the limitations on social gatherings and social distancing
- Any entity that employs individuals to perform essential worker functions, and that is engaged in retail sales to the public, shall limit the number of individuals in any particular retail location as follows:
- 25 percent or less of the entity’s authorized fire or building code occupancy, as set by local authorities, for a retail location with square footage of less than 10,000 square feet
- 10 percent or less of the entity’s authorized fire or building code occupancy, as set by local authorities, for a retail location with square footage of 10,000 square feet or more
This order also covers the time frame of existing municipal and county orders.
“First and foremost, I want everyone to know that I love this state and the people of this state,” Gov. Parson said. “The people of this great state clearly define who we are in Missouri, and as governor, I have no greater responsibility than to protect the health, well-being and safety of all Missourians.”
Here is a list of examples of what you can do under the order:
- Go to grocery, convenience, or warehouse stores
- Go to the pharmacy to pick up medications and other healthcare necessities
- Go to medical appointments (check with your doctor or provider first)
- Go to a restaurant for take-out, delivery, or drive-thru
- Go to a place of worship – just make sure that no more than 10 people are in any single space at one time and keep 6 feet of distance between you and others
- Take a walk, ride your bike, hike, fish, hunt, golf and be in nature for exercise – just keep six feet of distance between you and others
- Receive deliveries from any business which delivers
For more on the Stay Home Missouri order and frequently asked questions click here.
