Son arrested for hitting father, woman in the head with a shovel

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A 35-year old man was arrested in Caruthersville, Missouri for hitting his father and his father’s girlfriend in the head with a shovel on Sunday night, April 6.
Officers were called at 8 p.m. to 315 E. 12th Street to respond to an assault.
A woman at the home told officers that her boyfriend’s son hit her with a cooking pot.
The man then kicked in the front door after the woman to told him to leave.
According to the woman, the man did not leave. He reportedly picked up a shovel, hit the woman in the head and then hit his father in the head.
The father suffered minor injuries. The woman was also hurt, but the extent is not clear.
The suspect took off running from the home.
Officers found the suspect on the 400 block of W. 11th St. and took him into custody.
At the request of the suspect, officers took him to a local hospital. He was supposed to be kept at the hospital overnight for observation, but the suspect took off without being treated.
Officers located the suspect a short time later near scene of the reported attack.
The suspect is being held in the Pemiscot County Jail awaiting formal charges of two counts first degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and possession of a controlled substance.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.