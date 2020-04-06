3 shootings under investigation in Caruthersville, Mo.

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Authorities are investigating two shootings in Caruthersville, Missouri and one outside of the city limits.
Police believe all three shootings are connected.
At approximately 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 5, Caruthersville Police officers responded to a shots fired call on W. 11th St.
When officers arrived they learned a home at 11th and Jefferson Streets had been shot at, while people were inside.
A vehicle in the driveway was also shot it. Officers discovered several bullet holes in the vehicle and shell casings in the roadway next to the home.
Witnesses told officer they saw a vehicle leaving the area that could be tied to the shooting.
Caruthersville officers believe the shooting of the home and vehicle is tied to another vehicle getting shot at outside of the city limits.
The vehicle shooting, outside of the city limits, was reported an hour prior to the house shooting. No one was injured. The Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this case.
While Caruthersville officers and Pemiscot County deputies were investigating the two shootings, they were called to another shots fired call on West 7th St. and Beckwith Ave.
The 911 call cam in around 1:36 a.m. on Monday, April 6.
Witnesses told officers they saw several men leaving the area of the shooting.
When officers arrived they found a 2019 Doge Charger sitting idling in the road on W. 7th St. between Ferguson Av. and Beckwith Ave.
No one was in the vehicle, but the vehicle had bullet holes in the passenger side and the door airbags had been deployed.
Officers also said they found drops of blood on the ground by the passenger side front door.
The driver and the passenger were later found near 8th St. and highland Ave.
Police said the passenger was suffering from a gunshot wound in the leg. An ambulance transported the passenger to an are hospital for treatment.
The driver of the car told officers that he and his passenger were traveling on W. 7th St. when three males came of a yard near Ferguson St. and started shooting at the vehicle.
Both the driver and the passenger got out the vehicle and ran from the scene.
Witnesses in the area gave officers descriptions of the suspects.
Officers said they were also able to identify the suspects from home surveillance video of the area.
The three suspects were located by officers and deputies. They were taken into custody for questioning.
Formal charges have not been filed. Caruthersville Police said they will come from the Pemiscot County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and Pemiscot County Juvenile Office.
The Caruthersville Police Department and the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the shootings.
