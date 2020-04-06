Semi hauling fuel caches fire, blocks eastbound lanes of I-24

CALDWELL-TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A semi truck fire is blocking the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 near the Calwell-Trigg County line.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), the truck was hauling fuel.
Emergency crews are working to put out the fire and clear the truck from the area.
KYTC believes the two eastbound lanes will be blocked until at least 2 p.m.
Drivers are being detoured via the KY 139 Cadiz-Princeton Exit 56 Interchange.
Travelers can follow KY 139 South to Cadiz, then east on US 68 to return to I-24 at Exit 65.
