3rd COVID-19 case reported in Jefferson Co., Ill.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jefferson County Health Department in southern Illinois announced a third person has tested positive for COVID-19.
The patient is a man in 60s and he lives in the county.
Health officials said the man is in isolation at an area hospital, where appropriate precautions are being taken.
The health department is investigating the case and speaking with those who may have come in contact with the patient before he was diagnosed.
Individuals who may have had significant exposure with the patient could be placed on home quarantine.
The health department states these individuals may not be symptomatic, but will be quarantined for a period of time to allow symptoms to develop and pass without posing a risk to others.
