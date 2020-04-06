Playgrounds closed at Cape Girardeau County parks

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Playgrounds located at two Cape Girardeau County, Missouri parks are closed.
The Cape Girardeau County Commission has closed the North and South County Park playgrounds until further notice.
Parks throughout the state and nationwide have been closed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The closures were at the request of Parks Director Bryan Sander.
All open areas of the parks remain accessible, but guests are reminded to follow social distancing requirements.
