2 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Mo.

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department in Missouri announced there are two new COVID-19 cases in the county.
Details on the two cases reported on Sunday, April 6 have not been revealed.
The health department reports there are 28 positive cases of the virus in the county and seven have recovered. Eleven of the cases are males and 17 are females.
The cases range in age from 20 to over 80 years of age.
Currently, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports there are 2,367 cases and 34 deaths in the state.
For cases by county click here.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.