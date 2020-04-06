4 more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Jackson County, Ill.

By Amber Ruch | April 6, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT - Updated April 6 at 4:25 PM

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported four more positive cases of COVID-19.

The new cases include:

  • A female in her 40s, who acquired the disease locally, is isolated at home and doing well
  • A female in her 30s, who acquired the disease locally, is isolated at home and doing well
  • A female in her 20s, who acquired the disease locally, is isolated at home and doing well
  • A female in her 80s, who acquired the disease locally, is isolated in a long-term care facility and doing fair

As of Monday, April 6, there have been 16 total lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19 in the county, including one death. Four people have recovered enough to be released from isolation.

