Marion, Ill. police officer under investigation for off-duty incident

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Marion Police Chief David Fitts announced one of the city’s police officers is under investigation for an off-duty incident in Johnson County, Illinois on Sunday, March 22.
Chief Fitts said the officer and the victims’ names are being withheld. The officer is currently on paid administrative leave.
Details of the incident have not been released.
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department and Illinois State Police are investigating the case.
