Local dairy farm dumps milk due to low demand after school, restaurant closures

“Our product has to keep moving to the processor, so when there’s disruptions to demand at the retail level, it just starts to jam up,” Obert said. “The first thing that you have to understand about dairy cows is that they’re mothers. Their purpose of giving milk is they had a baby. When you continually milk them, they continue to give milk. You can’t stop milking them. If you do, then they will discontinue milking completely, and they won’t begin milking again until they have another baby.”