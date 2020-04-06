Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI
Missouri coronavirus cases rise as stay-at-home order nears
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri reported 10 more COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, although a national database has recorded even more deaths in the state. State health officials said 34 people had died from the disease, up from 24 reported on Saturday. A database operated by Johns Hopkins University was reporting 44 deaths in Missouri on Sunday. State officials said Missouri's official count lagged behind because the state was not requring that deaths be reported within 24 hours. That procedure was scheduled to change starting Sunday. The increases come as a statewide stay-at-home order is scheduled to take effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday.
Missouri seeks retired medical staff, others to fight virus
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri is asking medical professionals who are not working to join a specialized state team that responds to critical health emergencies. Selected medical workers would become part of the Missouri Disaster Medical Assistance Team. The state is asking health care students, retired health care workers or those whose professional registration recently expired to apply online for the team. Individuals are needed with background in medicine, nursing, allied health, dentistry, biomedicine, laboratory science, logistics and communications. Medical personnel from the team have already deployed to Golden Valley Hospital in Clinton and Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg.
AP-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CLOSING-CHURCHES
New coronavirus limits bring new religious freedom tension
NEW YORK (AP) — Despite state and local limits on public gatherings, some faith leaders have persisted in holding in-person services -- a matter of religious freedom, they say, as the nation approached its fourth Sunday battling the coronavirus pandemic. Law enforcement officials in Florida, Louisiana and Maryland took separate action this week against pastors who continue to hold in-person services in the face of stay-home orders in most states. But more than a half-dozen of those state orders provide a degree of exemption for religious activity, underscoring the political sensitivity of the decisions being made by states and localities.
AP-US-MISSOURI-GREITENS
Greitens' re-emergence fuels speculation of a comeback
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has re-emerged after nearly two years out of the public eye, fueling speculation that his resignation after a tawdry scandal hasn't killed his political aspirations. He won’t run for governor this year, not at least as a Republican. The filing deadline was Tuesday. But Greitens could run as an independent, if he can gather 10,000 petition signatures by late July. Local media have mentioned him as a possible candidate for U.S. Senate. Greitens has said only that “anything is possible.” He resigned in June 2018 in the midst of investigations over an extramarital affair and campaign finance issues.
MISSING WOMAN
Search for body of missing woman could cost $500,000
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The search for the body of a Missouri woman presumed to have been murdered by her husband could cost at least $500,000. Authorities in Columbia believe the body of Mengqi Ji was dropped in the Lamine River, near Booneville in Cooper County, after she disappeared Oct. 8. In February, a grand jury indicted her husband, Joseph Elledge, on first-degree murder for allegedly killing her. The Kansas City Star reported Friday that Ji’s family has reached out Missouri’s congressional delegation asking to tap into money from the U.S. Army Crops of Engineers to help fun the search.
DEADLY HOUSE FIRE
79-year-old woman dies in southwest Missouri house fire
HOLLISTER, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a 79-year-old woman has died in a house fire in southwest Missouri, along with two cats and a dog. KYTV reports that the Taney County Coroner identified the victim as Betty Sinson. The Western Taney County Fire Protection District reports that crews responded around 4 p.m. Thursday, found heavy smoke coming from the home and removed the victim. The cause of the fire has not been determined but does not appear suspicious in nature.
CEMETERY ASSAULT
3 charged for robbery, assault in Missouri cemetery
HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (AP) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says three people are charged with robbing and assaulting a woman in a Kansas City, Missouri-area cemetery. Prosecutors charged 32-year-old Harrisonville resident Maggie Jestice, 31-year-old Lancaster, Kansas resident Dustin Richardson, and 59-year-old Harrisonville resident Glen Downton. No attorneys were listed for any of them Friday. The Kansas City Star reports a 35-year-old Blue Springs woman told officers she went to a cemetery near Harrisonville with a friend on Thursday. Then she says the friend and two other people assaulted her. Jestice, Richardson and Downton are in jail on a $50,000 cash only bond.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-LOCAL-NEWS-STRUGGLES-
Local newspapers are facing their own coronavirus crisis
NEW YORK (AP) — Just when Americans need it most, a U.S. newspaper industry already under stress is facing an unprecedented new challenge. Readers desperate for information are more reliant than ever on local media as the coronavirus spreads across the U.S. But newspapers, magazines and digital publishers are feeling the pressure as advertising craters. They are cutting jobs, staff hours and pay, dropping print editions -- and in some cases shutting down entirely. Some researchers warn that the next recession, which has almost certainly begun already, could be an “extinction level event” for newspapers. In Washington, the industry is looking for federal aid that won't compromise its independence.