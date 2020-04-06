Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas reported 49 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday. The state has confirmed 747 cases, up from 698 on Saturday. Twenty-two virus-related deaths have been confirmed, one more than on Saturday. State health officials say 183 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19. The ill include a an inmate and the fourth staff member to test positive at the Lansing Correctional Facility. Corrections officials say the illnesses and employee absences at the state's largest prison have prompted some operational changes. For example, movement of inmates will be reduced to ensure they stay in the assigned groups.