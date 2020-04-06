Ill. expands emergency child care, financial support for essential workers

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois is expanding the eligibility for those who qualify for Illinois’s Child Care Assistance Program.
Effective on April 1, all essential workers in health care, human services, essential government services, and essential infrastructure now qualify for the state’s program.
Those eligible under the expansion includes people working as doctors, nurses, hospital staff, grocery store clerks and food producers.
This expansion means the state will cover most of the cost of care provided by emergency child care centers and homes.
Full details on the program and applications can be found by clicking here.
On Sunday, April 5, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported nearly 900 new statewide COVID-19 cases and 31 deaths.
Currently, there are 11,256 positive cases and 274 deaths in the state..
Gov. JB Pritzker and health officials will give an update on the state’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Monday, April 6 at 2:30 p.m.
