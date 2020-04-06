Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky point guard Ashton Hagans will enter the NBA draft and forego his final two seasons of eligibility. He says the “time is now” to pursue his dream of playing professionally. The 6-foot-3 Hagans was named Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Year as a freshman and became one of the country’s best point guards this past season. However, his time at Kentucky ended in controversy as he argued with forward Nick Richards and coach John Calipari during a home loss to Tennessee. He didn't travel with the team for its regular-season finale, and then the postseason was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — William Byron has won the third NASCAR virtual race in a series put together after the coronavirus pandemic stopped sports. Byron had led the most laps in NASCAR’s first two virtual races but had nothing to show for his gaming skills. His win finally came Sunday at a virtual version of Bristol Motor Speedway. The most entertaining part of the iRacing event was the drivers' gaming streams, where they argued and complained about one another. Bubba Wallace “rage quit” the game early after an accident and Daniel Suarez and Kyle Larson were parked after virtually tangling on track.