Heartland man captures memories of the pandemic

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - One man in the Heartland is helping put smiles on families’ faces and practicing social distancing at the same time..
Hank Lopez is talking about his new plan to capture memories of people during the pandemic.
“I thought I would help people connect and let their friends and relatives know that they’re doing okay,” he said.
He called it ''drive-by porch photography."
Lopez said he drives to people’s homes to take pictures of them in their front yards. Then he adds one picture to Facebook so their families can see it.
“I just get out of the car, keep my distance, let them do whatever they want to do, dress how they want to dress. I snap about a six or seven pictures, I edit it, find one that I like and put it on and tag them,” he said.
He said since he can’t work right now he wanted to find a safe way to do what he loves and help others.
“The plant that I work at, TG Missouri, is laid off because our customers have not started production yet,” he said.
Mary Alice and Donald Blaylock said they are just happy to get dressed up for something.
“Well, see I put on a bra, and lipstick, took a bath, brush my teeth,” she said.
They said they hope this will serve as a virtual postcard to their family and friends.
“I miss the Lacroix church people and we have friends all over the place; and yes, I miss them,” she said.
So far Lopez has shot more than 22 photos and he plans to keep doing this until this pandemic is over.
“Like I said, this is fun,” he said.
If you’d like to get your photo taken you can reach out to Hank Lopez on Facebook.
